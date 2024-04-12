Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to talk about her Trump Media stock: "Waste of time"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively refused to respond when she was recently asked about shares she bought in Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), as the stock continues to dramatically tank.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is refusing to speak publicly about shares she owns in Trump Media as the stock continues to dramatically drop. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

According to CNBC, past congressional financial disclosure filings reveal that Greene bought shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWA) back in October 2021, spending somewhere between $15,000 to $50,000.

But the purchase was noticeably absent from her most recent filing.

When asked about it, a spokesperson for Greene said in an email that she "holds no stocks at this time as reflected in her financial disclosure."

Last month, DWA completed a merger with TMTG, which is the parent company of former President Donald Trump's Truth Social. The deal allowed the platform to go public on the stock market a few days later.

While the stock was initially believed to be a huge financial win for Trump amid his countless legal battles as he runs for re-election, it has since been in a dramatic free fall, losing its value daily.

When Greene was recently asked personally about the stock, she refused to discuss the matter at all.

"This is a waste of time. I think you can read my reports and see what I own," she responded.