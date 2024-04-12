Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to talk about her Trump Media stock: "Waste of time"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively refused to respond when she was recently asked about shares she bought in Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), as the stock continues to dramatically tank.
According to CNBC, past congressional financial disclosure filings reveal that Greene bought shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWA) back in October 2021, spending somewhere between $15,000 to $50,000.
But the purchase was noticeably absent from her most recent filing.
When asked about it, a spokesperson for Greene said in an email that she "holds no stocks at this time as reflected in her financial disclosure."
Last month, DWA completed a merger with TMTG, which is the parent company of former President Donald Trump's Truth Social. The deal allowed the platform to go public on the stock market a few days later.
While the stock was initially believed to be a huge financial win for Trump amid his countless legal battles as he runs for re-election, it has since been in a dramatic free fall, losing its value daily.
When Greene was recently asked personally about the stock, she refused to discuss the matter at all.
"This is a waste of time. I think you can read my reports and see what I own," she responded.
Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene being so cryptic about her Trump Media stock?
There are a few theories floating around as to why MTG would be so resistant about speaking publicly on the struggling business and why it wasn't included in the recent filing.
For starters, publicly disclosing any loss she surely suffered from owning the stock would not just be embarrassing for her but also for Trump and his MAGA movement.
It's believed she may have lost up to $32,500. Sharing that with the world would also mean admitting that Truth Social is failing.
Another theory is that MTG may have recently sold her share to avoid more losses. This would explain why it wasn't included in the filing, as she wouldn't have to disclose the sale for up to 45 days, as per the STOCK Act.
She also could have lost her shares in her recent divorce, which was finalized in December 2022.
The only other House member to invest in the company was Indiana Rep. Larry Bucshon, who bought between $1,000 and $15,000 in shares, and is believed to have lost up to $8,900. The stock was listed in his most recent financial filing.
A spokesperson for Bucshon claimed the congressman "has taken no further action regarding his investment".
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images