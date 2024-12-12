Marjorie Taylor Greene repeats claim that Democrats are "pedophiles" over Biden's clemency grant
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared her disgust after President Joe Biden commuted the sentence of a sex offender, but it turns out she didn't exactly get all her facts straight.
On Thursday, Greene shared a post on X boldly stating, "Democrats really are the party of pedophiles."
The Georgia representative included a clip of an interview she did with 60 Minutes back in April 2023, in which she said Democrats and Biden support "children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries," which left host Leslie Stahl stunned.
She also attached a post from another user, which claimed that one of the 1,499 people that President Biden granted commutations to earlier that day was Jin Shanlin – a former student at Southern Methodist University in Texas who pled guilty in 2021 to possessing child pornography.
Greene is a well-known conspiracy theorist and former believer in QAnon – a pro-Donald Trump group that believes a secret society of politicians and celebrities runs massive pedophilia rings across the country.
She has been criticized for spreading false claims and misinformation, and casually slinging harsh insults like "pedophiles," at her political rivals.
Unfortunately, Greene has a tendency to not see the bigger picture – or choose to ignore it – which appears to be the case here as well.
Did President Joe Biden commute the sentence of a pedophile?
According to The Financial Times, Jin (26) admitted during his trial to possessing and distributing "more than 600 images and videos of child pornography."
It was revealed that he and his family were "connected to influential members of the Communist party in China."
Since his arrest, the Chinese government had led "tireless efforts" to get Jin and two others released from US custody, as they argued they were wrongfully contained.
Biden ended up agreeing to a prisoner swap with China, where he granted Jin and the two others clemency in exchange for three US prisoners. In each statement, Biden wrote that clemency was being granted because it was within the "national interest."
So while Biden did grant Jin clemency, he had done so on November 22 – not on Thursday, as Greene and others claimed.
In the comments section of Greene's post, many users pointed out that she has had no problem standing by former Congressman Matt Gaetz, who has faced allegations of sex trafficking a minor.
