Marjorie Taylor Greene repeats claim that Democrats are "pedophiles" over Biden's clemency grant

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared her disgust after President Joe Biden commuted the sentence of a sex offender, but it turns out she didn't exactly get all her facts straight.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) again called President Joe Biden and Democrats "pedophiles" after he commuted the sentence of a sex offender. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Thursday, Greene shared a post on X boldly stating, "Democrats really are the party of pedophiles."

The Georgia representative included a clip of an interview she did with 60 Minutes back in April 2023, in which she said Democrats and Biden support "children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries," which left host Leslie Stahl stunned.

She also attached a post from another user, which claimed that one of the 1,499 people that President Biden granted commutations to earlier that day was Jin Shanlin – a former student at Southern Methodist University in Texas who pled guilty in 2021 to possessing child pornography.

Greene is a well-known conspiracy theorist and former believer in QAnon – a pro-Donald Trump group that believes a secret society of politicians and celebrities runs massive pedophilia rings across the country.

She has been criticized for spreading false claims and misinformation, and casually slinging harsh insults like "pedophiles," at her political rivals.

Unfortunately, Greene has a tendency to not see the bigger picture – or choose to ignore it – which appears to be the case here as well.