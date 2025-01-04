Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests making January 6 a national holiday to celebrate Capitol riots

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently suggested January 6 be made into a national holiday, as MAGA Republicans seek to change the narrative surrounding the Capitol riots .

In a recent interview, MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested January 6 be made into a national holiday to celebrate the Capitol riots. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

During an interview with Raw Story on Friday, Greene was asked about how some Democrats have been criticizing Republicans for "trying to rewrite history" as President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to pardon the rioters.

"Oh, you mean, like after [President] Joe Biden pardoned sex criminals and some of the worst criminals, just letting them out of jail? We're the ones changing history?" Greene said, referencing a number of pardons and commutations Biden recently issued, most of which involved drug offenders.

"They're the ones that objected to three Republican presidents, so you can't change history," she added.

"Unless we make it a national holiday."

Monday will mark the fourth anniversary of the riots, in which thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

More than 140 police officers were injured in hours of clashes with rioters wielding flagpoles, baseball bats, hockey sticks, and other makeshift weapons, along with Tasers and canisters of bear spray.

Trump has long proclaimed his supporters were only peacefully protesting, as they have a right to do, and once described it as "a day of love."