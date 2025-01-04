Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests making January 6 a national holiday to celebrate Capitol riots
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently suggested January 6 be made into a national holiday, as MAGA Republicans seek to change the narrative surrounding the Capitol riots.
During an interview with Raw Story on Friday, Greene was asked about how some Democrats have been criticizing Republicans for "trying to rewrite history" as President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to pardon the rioters.
"Oh, you mean, like after [President] Joe Biden pardoned sex criminals and some of the worst criminals, just letting them out of jail? We're the ones changing history?" Greene said, referencing a number of pardons and commutations Biden recently issued, most of which involved drug offenders.
"They're the ones that objected to three Republican presidents, so you can't change history," she added.
"Unless we make it a national holiday."
Monday will mark the fourth anniversary of the riots, in which thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
More than 140 police officers were injured in hours of clashes with rioters wielding flagpoles, baseball bats, hockey sticks, and other makeshift weapons, along with Tasers and canisters of bear spray.
Trump has long proclaimed his supporters were only peacefully protesting, as they have a right to do, and once described it as "a day of love."
MAGA Republicans refuse to let go of January 6
In predictable MAGA fashion, Trump's political allies have parroted his rhetoric about the rioters. Some have even suggested launching a new probe into the now-defunct January 6 House Select Committee, which investigated the riots.
Greene, one of Trump's most ardent supporters in the House, has been very open about her support of the rioters.
She has held public hearings in her state telling her constituents they are "political prisoners," put on events to celebrate past anniversaries, spread conspiracy theories about the riots, and has repeatedly claimed that "MAGA did not do this."
In April 2024, she told a crowd during an event in Tunnel Hill, Georgia, "If I had it my way, we would have been successful on January 6 and Joe Biden wouldn't be president."
