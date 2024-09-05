Melania Trump says she's victim of "scrutiny and misrepresentation" in teaser for new memoir

New York, New York - In a new teaser for her upcoming book, Melania Trump , the wife of former president Donald Trump , promises to reveal "the truth" about her ultra-private life.

On Thursday, Melania Trump released a teaser video for her upcoming memoir, promising to shed light on her life as "a private person." © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Thursday, the former first lady shared a brief video teaser, where she described the process of writing her upcoming memoir, which is simply titled Melania, as "a deeply personal and reflective journey for me."

"As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts," Melania said.

The clip included a rapid slideshow of photos of Melania over the years, with only a few showing her with her husband.

"I believe it is important to share my perspective: the truth," she added.

The memoir, which will be released on October 1, comes as Melania has been avoiding the public eye and her husband's side as he runs for re-election since the January 6 Capitol riots – despite having played such a major role in his previous campaign and administration.

Her absence has sparked speculation about the state of their marriage and even conspiracy theories about what she actually thinks about her husband.