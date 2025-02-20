Melania Trump becomes Chinese sensation amid struggle to connect with Americans

Beijing, China - While First Lady Melania Trump may struggle to connect with the American people, she has reportedly been making waves with citizens of a major US rival.

First Lady Melania Trump (center r.) has reportedly become an internet sensation in China as she continues struggling to connect with the American people. © GREG BAKER / POOL / AFP

According to a recent story from the Associated Press, Melania has become something of an internet sensation in China, particularly with young women who admire her fashion sense, dedication to being a mother, and humble beginnings in a small town in Slovenia.

Many also praise her ability to float between being stoically allegiant to her husband, President Donald Trump, and being perceived as a strong, independent woman.



A professor at Hofstra University in New York explained that fans "like her having both traditional and modern sides of a woman" and tend to perceive US politics like a soap opera.

Her popularity in China is a stark contrast to the way Americans view her – and additionally surprising as her husband has established the country as the US's biggest adversary.

On Douyin, China's version of TikTok, a clip showing Melania appearing to refuse to hold Donald's hand has over five million likes and counting. While many Chinese fans see it as her asserting her independence, the incident, and countless others like it, have fueled speculation in the US that their marriage is strained.

Fans across various platforms in China also praised the outfit Melania wore to Trump's Inauguration last month and have been selling and making their own copies of the large hat she donned. But in the States, social media users shared countless memes mocking the outfit.

One Chinese woman told the outlet that Melania's loyalty to her husband is her standout quality, adding, "The rules of this society are that men are allowed to be disloyal, but not women."