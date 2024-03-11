Melania Trump's rare appearance sparks wild conspiracy theories

Palm Beach, Florida - Former first lady Melania Trump recently made a rare public appearance alongside her husband, Donald Trump , as she has been notably avoiding the public eye for some time.

Melania Trump (r.) recently made a rare public appearance with husband Donald at Mar-a-Lago. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/orbanviktor

On Friday, the Trumps hosted a dinner reception for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

A video taken of the moment the couple arrived shows Melania donning a white power suit while keeping a notable distance from her husband.

Donald is seen basking in his popularity, greeting members of the crowd, but seemingly pays no attention to his wife.

Orban, on the other hand, seemed ecstatic to see the former first lady. Another clip shows him presenting Melania with a bouquet of flowers as the song Pretty Woman played on the loudspeakers. She then proceeds to pose for a photo by herself.

Melania's rare appearance comes amid her noticeable absence from her husband's side as he campaigns for re-election and fights countless legal battles that could threaten his political efforts.

The former president recently made a bold promise that his wife would soon play a "big role" in his campaign, but that remains to be seen.

Her absence has sparked speculation about the state of their marriage and has even ignited a few bizarre conspiracy theories to boot.