Will Melania Trump snub White House meeting with Bidens over Mar-a-Lago raid?
Washington DC - Melania Trump has reportedly turned down an invitation to meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as her husband prepares to take back the White House.
Over the weekend, the White House announced that Biden would meet with Donald Trump on Wednesday following the Republican's win in the 2024 presidential election.
The meeting is customary between outgoing and incoming candidates as a gesture of a peaceful transition of power.
As is also customary, the first lady had invited Melania to sit for tea, but the former first lady has reportedly turned it down.
Sources close to the decision recently told CNN that Melania canceled due to a prior scheduling conflict related to her recently released memoir.
But another source told The New York Post that Melania actually snubbed the invite because she is still upset about the FBI raid of her family's Mar-a-Lago estate back in August 2022, which the Trumps have repeatedly claimed without evidence that President Biden orchestrated.
"She ain't going," the source claimed. "Jill Biden's husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting."
"Jill Biden isn't someone Melania needs to meet," the source added.
Melania Trump returns to her position as first lady
The snub comes as Melania has been avoiding the public eye for most of the presidential race, only to reemerge in recent months to shill her new memoir, which she has used as a vehicle to argue in favor of her husband's re-election effort.
Leading up to the release of the book, Melania released several teaser trailers, in which she read brief excerpts.
In one, she lamented that the Mar-a-Lago raid – which was part of an investigation into classified documents Trump allegedly took from the White House after he lost the 2020 election to Biden – was an invasion of her privacy where they "searched through my personal belongings," and said it "serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected."
Multiple sources have recently claimed that Melania is "not likely" to move back into the White House now that her husband is president again because it's "not what she signed up for."
