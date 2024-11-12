Will Melania Trump snub White House meeting with Bidens over Mar-a-Lago raid?

Washington DC - Melania Trump has reportedly turned down an invitation to meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as her husband prepares to take back the White House.

Melania Trump (r.) recently turned down an invitation to attend a meeting at the White House with first lady Jill Biden following her husband's election win. © Collage: Craig Barritt & Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, the White House announced that Biden would meet with Donald Trump on Wednesday following the Republican's win in the 2024 presidential election.

The meeting is customary between outgoing and incoming candidates as a gesture of a peaceful transition of power.

As is also customary, the first lady had invited Melania to sit for tea, but the former first lady has reportedly turned it down.

Sources close to the decision recently told CNN that Melania canceled due to a prior scheduling conflict related to her recently released memoir.

But another source told The New York Post that Melania actually snubbed the invite because she is still upset about the FBI raid of her family's Mar-a-Lago estate back in August 2022, which the Trumps have repeatedly claimed without evidence that President Biden orchestrated.

"She ain't going," the source claimed. "Jill Biden's husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting."

"Jill Biden isn't someone Melania needs to meet," the source added.