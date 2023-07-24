Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims he's been "slammed" worse than Donald Trump

New York, New York - Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed he is being treated horribly by the media, and worse than former President Donald Trump .

Democratic presidential nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) claimed he is getting worse treatment from mainstream media than former President Donald Trump. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, RFK Jr. sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on the show Sunday Morning Futures, where he lamented about the unfair coverage major news outlets have been giving him.

"It's interesting to me, because I have been really slammed in a way that I think is unprecedented, even more than President Trump was slammed by the mainstream, by the corporate media," Kennedy claimed.

RFK Jr., who is running as a Democrat in the 2024 race, has garnered criticism for his anti-vaccine rhetoric and Covid-19 conspiracy theories.

Last week, he came under fire after a video surfaced of him spreading claims that Covid-19 was designed to affect certain ethnicities and is "targeted to attack Caucasians and black people," and that Jewish and Chinese people are "most immune."

Some critics have deemed his comments as racist and antisemitic, labels that Kennedy has insisted are not true.

"Listen," he went on to say in the interview, "if I believe the stuff that's written about me in the papers and reported about me on the mainstream sites... I would definitely not vote for me and... I would think I was a very despicable person."