Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes aim at Biden administration for denying him Secret Service protection
Washington DC - Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims the administration of President Joe Biden is singling him out by not providing him with Secret Service protection.
On Friday, RFK Jr. shared a Twitter post that took aim at the Biden administration for denying his campaign's request for Secret Service protection, with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas allegedly ruling it was "not warranted at this time."
RFK Jr., who has become infamous for his anti-vaccine claims and conspiracy theories, claims his campaign sent over "a 67-page report from the world's leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats," but that wasn't enough as 88 days have passed with no response.
"Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection," he stated. "But not me."
"The White House and the DNC are playing hardball pitching hate and vilifying me in the press with hate speech and the most odious defamations that might reasonably incite violence while simultaneously denying me the security to which I’m entitled," he added in an email from his campaign.
Did RFK Jr. misunderstand the Secret Service rules?
The campaign's fundraising email went on to suggest that President Biden has a bust of Robert F. Kennedy Sr. in the Oval Office while denying his son protection.
"Has the Biden administration's lust to hold onto power caused them to forfeit their humanity? Where are their hearts, their souls?" the email questioned.
But while RFK Jr. is trying to convince the world he is the exception, it turns out he seems to have misunderstood the rules in acquiring Secret Service protection as a presidential candidate.
Twitter, whose CEO Elon Musk fawned over RFK Jr. during a Twitter Circle event back in June, included a context message with the tweet which informs users that the Secret Service "does not provide protection to non-incumbent Presidential candidates until 120 days before the general election."
With the 2024 election taking place on November 5 of that year, July 8, 2024, would mark the date RFK should properly start looking out for that protection.
Cover photo: Jamie McCarthy/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP