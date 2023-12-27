Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wins big with Lie of the Year award

Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has won Politifact's 2023 Lie of the Year award for being accused of pushing false conspiracy theories.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was awarded Politifact's 2023 Lie of the Year for misinformation he has shared about Covid-19 and vaccines. © Eva Marie Uzcategui / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Move over George Santos - a new king of the liars has been dubbed.

Despite the stiff competition, Kennedy has managed to snag the coveted title, as much of his 2024 presidential run has been hit with criticism for his bizarre, and arguably conspiratorial and dangerous, views.

He has been a longtime and very vocal anti-vaxxer, and hasn't shied away from pushing unfounded theories about Covid-19, but 2023 saw his rhetoric reach new heights.

Back in July, Kennedy was seen in a video telling a group that the virus "attacks certain races disproportionately."

"Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people," he explained in the clip. "The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese."

His penchant for wild theories isn't restricted to just Covid, as he also expressed skepticism about the "official explanation" that "Al-Qaeda attacked us on 9/11."

RFK Jr. began his campaign as a Democrat, using his namesake and unprecedented views to gain support from voters all over the political spectrum, but switched to run as an Independent in October, as he failed to make much leeway with the Democartic Party and liberal voters.