Ron DeSantis slammed by Disney CEO for "preposterous" political attacks

Orlando, Florida - Disney CEO Bob Iger lashed out Thursday at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for what he called "preposterous" political attacks on the family-friendly media giant.

Disney CEO Bob Iger (r.) slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' attacks on the company in the wake of his "Don't Say Gay" law. © Collage: ROBYN BECK & ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / AFP

Coming out swinging against the Republican presidential candidate, Iger rejected out-of-hand DeSantis' accusations that the company is promoting improper images to kids.

"The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, is preposterous and inaccurate," said Iger.

He said it would be bad business for Disney to alienate customers by taking political sides.

"The last thing that I want for the company is for the company to be drawn into any culture wars," Iger said.

Disney first raised DeSantis' hackles when it issued a mild criticism of his signature "Don’t Say Gay" law restricting discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms.

DeSantis retaliated by engineering a hostile takeover of a special municipal district that the Mickey Mouse corporation has used for decades to effectively control the area around its sprawling central Florida theme parks.

He even threatened to build a state prison near the entertainment Mecca if the company did not back down.