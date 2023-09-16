Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted in historic impeachment trial

Austin, Texas - The Texas Senate on Saturday acquitted the state's suspended Republican attorney general of bribery and corruption, allowing for the reinstatement of the archconservative ally of Donald Trump .

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted in his landmark impeachment trial. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ken Paxton was suspended from office in May after the lower chamber - run by his fellow Republicans - overwhelmingly voted in favor of impeachment over accusations of abuse of power, underscoring Paxton's divisive profile in his own party.

The 60-year-old has won a national profile as a thorn in the side of the administration of President Joe Biden , as he has filed dozens of lawsuits to block the implementation of national policies.

The Republican-led Senate voted Saturday to fully clear Paxton of wrongdoing on 16 articles of impeachment.

Elected in 2014 to head the Texas justice system, Paxton won reelection in 2018 and again in 2022 despite facing a criminal indictment for financial fraud, which remains pending.

During his tenure, he filed some 50 lawsuits against the Biden administration, challenging its migration, tax and environmental policies.