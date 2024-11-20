Tim Kaine backs Senate resolutions to block offensive weapons transfers to Israel

Washington DC - Senator Tim Kaine has announced his support for a series of resolutions to block certain US offensive weapons transfers to Israel ahead of a planned vote on Wednesday.

Senator Tim Kaine has announced he will vote in favor of joint resolutions of disapproval to block certain US offensive weapons transfers to Israel. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Since February, I have argued that the United States must prioritize the transfer of defensive weapons – such as those used to defeat drone and missile attacks – to Israel instead of offensive weapons that cause severe civilian harm in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon," Kaine said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Continued offensive weapons transfers will worsen the current crisis and add more fuel to the fire of regional instability," the Virginia Democrat continued. "Therefore, while I voted for the $14 billion defense aid package for Israel in April and continue to support the transfer of defensive weapons, I will vote to oppose the transfers of mortars, tank rounds, and Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) to Israel."

The joint resolutions of disapproval, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, aim to obstruct the transfer of certain offensive military equipment to Israel worth around $20 billion.

Israel – with billions of dollars in US military assistance – has slaughtered at least 43,985 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.

Meanwhile, a brutal Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid has left many people in Gaza vulnerable to disease and starvation.

Given the scale of suffering, Kaine said, "We must work toward de-escalation and a sustainable peace that provides for the safety and security of the Israeli, Palestinian and Lebanese people, and for U.S. servicemembers deployed throughout the region."