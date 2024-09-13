Tim Walz takes shots at JD Vance: "Mess with cat people, and you will find out!"

Grand Rapids, Michigan - Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz recently taunted his Republican rival JD Vance as he and Kamala Harris ' campaign continues to draw support from cat lovers across the country.

Tim Walz (r.) recently poked fun at his rival JD Vance (l.), as cat lovers across the country have been stepping up to support the Harris-Walz campaign. © Collage: JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Thursday, Walz did a campaign rally in Michigan, his first in the wake of Tuesday's presidential debate, and he proudly boasted about how the campaign recently scored a huge endorsement from pop star Taylor Swift.

"Thank you to my fellow cat owner, Taylor Swift," Walz said, igniting a torrent of cheers from the crowd.

"Vice President Harris and I couldn't be more excited to have her support."

In her endorsement, Swift included a photo of herself with her cat and signed the message as "childless cat lady," a reference to now infamous past remarks made by Vance.

Vance predicted that no one would be "influenced" by an endorsement from a "disconnected" billionaire, but Swifties have already been flooding a government website to register to vote.

"And look," Walz continued, "it's not as if I didn't warn these guys a few months ago – you mess with cat people, and you will find out!"