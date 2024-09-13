Tim Walz takes shots at JD Vance: "Mess with cat people, and you will find out!"
Grand Rapids, Michigan - Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz recently taunted his Republican rival JD Vance as he and Kamala Harris' campaign continues to draw support from cat lovers across the country.
On Thursday, Walz did a campaign rally in Michigan, his first in the wake of Tuesday's presidential debate, and he proudly boasted about how the campaign recently scored a huge endorsement from pop star Taylor Swift.
"Thank you to my fellow cat owner, Taylor Swift," Walz said, igniting a torrent of cheers from the crowd.
"Vice President Harris and I couldn't be more excited to have her support."
In her endorsement, Swift included a photo of herself with her cat and signed the message as "childless cat lady," a reference to now infamous past remarks made by Vance.
Vance predicted that no one would be "influenced" by an endorsement from a "disconnected" billionaire, but Swifties have already been flooding a government website to register to vote.
"And look," Walz continued, "it's not as if I didn't warn these guys a few months ago – you mess with cat people, and you will find out!"
Tim Walz slams Donald Trump's presidential debate performance
Walz also shared his thoughts on the debate, praising Harris for "commanding the room," and describing Donald Trump's performance as "a nearly 80-year-old man shaking his fist at clouds."
"He said a lot of weird stuff, like claiming immigrants are eating cats," Walz said. "That was not on my bingo card."
Trump and Vance have been pushing a conspiracy theory that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating residents' pets.
Though their claims have been debunked by multiple officials, both have insisted on continuing to push them anyway, and Trump randomly brought it up during his debate with Harris.
In response to Walz bringing up the claim, the crowd began chanting, "We're not eating cats!" repeatedly to the tune of "We're not going back!" a popular chant at Harris-Walz rallies.
The chant made Walz smile, but he went on to note that "it would be funnier if it weren't so dangerous."
Haitian residents in Springfield have reportedly been feeling unsafe as the false claims continue to spread, and the city was rocked by multiple bomb threats on Thursday, which led to City Hall being evacuated and closed for the day.
