Is Tucker Carlson actually interviewing Vladimir Putin?

Moscow, Russia - Tucker Carlson, the conservative talk show host close to former president Donald Trump, said Tuesday he was in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin .

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson (r.) shared a video on Tuesday announcing an upcoming interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Collage: Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP & Ian Maule / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We're here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. We'll be doing that soon," Carlson said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"There are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously. So we've thought about it carefully over many months."

Carlson, known for radical conservative opinions and his long association with Donald Trump, did not specify when the interview would be broadcast but mentioned that it would be free to watch on his personal website.

After being ousted last April from a primetime hosting slot on the influential right-wing network Fox News, Carlson launched a show on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

In the video, he explained his reasons for traveling to Moscow – which he said was a self-financed trip – to interview Putin. The trip and growing rumors that Carlson was set to meet with the Kremlin leader have already drawn strong rebukes from liberal American media commentators.

"First, because it's our job. We're in journalism. Our duty is to inform people. Two years into a war [with Ukraine] that is reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed," Carlson said.

"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They're paying for much of it."