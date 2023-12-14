Where is Rudy Giuliani? Trump ally backs out from taking the stand in defamation trial

Washington DC - Rudy Giuliani vowed to prove his innocence by testifying in his defamation lawsuit , but when the day came, he backed out at the last minute.

Rudy Giuliani was expected to take the stand in his defamation trial on Thursday, but apparently unexpectedly pulled out at the last minute. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday morning, Giuliani arrived at the E. Barrett Prettyman US District Courthouse, where he was expected to take the stand in the trial.

But in a surprising twist, Giuliani apparently decided at the last minute to not testify.

The former New York City mayor is being sued by two Atlanta election workers, who have accused him of falsely claiming they had rigged the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump.

He lost the case by default in August after failing to provide any evidence, and current proceedings are to decide on how much he owes.

He also missed a scheduled court appearance in the case last week.