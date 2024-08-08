White House attacks Cori Bush over AIPAC speech as Rashida Tlaib joins the fray to hit back

Washington DC - The White House on Wednesday denounced Congresswoman Cori Bush's remarks against the Israel lobby after the incumbent Democrat lost her primary race for reelect ion amid a flood of outside spending.

Congresswoman Cori Bush delivers her concession speech during a primary election watch party in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 6, 2024. © MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"This kind of rhetoric is inflammatory and divisive and incredibly unhelpful," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters following Bush's fiery primary election concession speech.

"We’re going to continue to condemn any type of political rhetoric in that way, in that vein. And so, it is important to be mindful in what we say and how we say it," Jean-Pierre added.

Bush fell on Tuesday to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the Democratic primary for Missouri's first congressional district.

After her defeat, the congresswoman called out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobby group and other big-money actors she said spent $19 million to unseat her.

"Pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off," Bush told supporters on election night.

"AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down!" she said to cheers and applause.