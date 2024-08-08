White House attacks Cori Bush over AIPAC speech as Rashida Tlaib joins the fray to hit back
Washington DC - The White House on Wednesday denounced Congresswoman Cori Bush's remarks against the Israel lobby after the incumbent Democrat lost her primary race for reelection amid a flood of outside spending.
"This kind of rhetoric is inflammatory and divisive and incredibly unhelpful," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters following Bush's fiery primary election concession speech.
"We’re going to continue to condemn any type of political rhetoric in that way, in that vein. And so, it is important to be mindful in what we say and how we say it," Jean-Pierre added.
Bush fell on Tuesday to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the Democratic primary for Missouri's first congressional district.
After her defeat, the congresswoman called out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobby group and other big-money actors she said spent $19 million to unseat her.
"Pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off," Bush told supporters on election night.
"AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down!" she said to cheers and applause.
Cori Bush takes a stand for Palestinian liberation
Bush has been one of the most vocal supporters of Palestinian freedom in Congress since Israel launched its deadly assault on Gaza in October.
The Missouri Democrat introduced a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and has joined hundreds of leaders around the world in demanding an arms embargo against Israel.
Following the White House rebuke, Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib – the only Palestinian American in Congress – was quick to defend her colleague on X: "You know what's not helpful? Sending bombs to be used for war crimes and killing thousands of children. You know what's not helpful? Attacking a sitting U.S. Congressmember, while the org you are defending is funding anti-abortion and insurrectionists candidates."
AIPAC had vowed to spend $100 million in the 2024 election cycle to oust the Squad and other members of Congress perceived as insufficiently pro-Israel. In June, their efforts succeeded in unseating New York Representative Jamaal Bowman.
Meanwhile, Israel has killed at least 39,677 Palestinians in Gaza since October, according to the territory's health ministry, in addition to over 600 Palestinians in the West Bank.
Cover photo: MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP