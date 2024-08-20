Wisconsin Democrats take fight to get Jill Stein and the Greens off 2024 ballot to state's top court

Madison, Wisconsin - Wisconsin Democrats are reportedly turning to the state Supreme Court in an attempt to block Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein from appearing on the 2024 election ballot.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party has reportedly filed a lawsuit to bar Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein from appearing on the 2024 ballot. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"The unDemocratic Party has filed a lawsuit this afternoon with the Wisconsin Supreme Court in their continuing quest to remove Dr. Jill Stein from the ballot on what we believe is a frivolous technicality," Green Party congressional candidate Chester Todd announced on X on Monday.

"Let it be known that the Wisconsin Green Party will not standby and allow the Democrats to take away the rights of the people of Wisconsin to vote their conscience."

The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved ballot access for Stein back in February because the Green Party won more than 1% of the vote in a statewide race in 2022.

Last week, Democratic National Committee employee David Strange filed a complaint claiming the Green Party is ineligible to appear on the ballot and asking the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remove her. He argued that the Green Party cannot nominate presidential electors because they must be state officers (such as members of the state legislature, judges, and others).

Attorney Angela O'Brien Sharpe dismissed Strange's complaint on Friday, saying the commissioners named as respondents in the complaint can't decide on a matter brought against them.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020 blocked the Green Party from the presidential ballot after the key swing state's Elections Commission remained divided on whether the candidates had filed proper paperwork.