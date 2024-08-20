Wisconsin Democrats take fight to get Jill Stein and the Greens off 2024 ballot to state's top court
Madison, Wisconsin - Wisconsin Democrats are reportedly turning to the state Supreme Court in an attempt to block Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein from appearing on the 2024 election ballot.
"The unDemocratic Party has filed a lawsuit this afternoon with the Wisconsin Supreme Court in their continuing quest to remove Dr. Jill Stein from the ballot on what we believe is a frivolous technicality," Green Party congressional candidate Chester Todd announced on X on Monday.
"Let it be known that the Wisconsin Green Party will not standby and allow the Democrats to take away the rights of the people of Wisconsin to vote their conscience."
The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved ballot access for Stein back in February because the Green Party won more than 1% of the vote in a statewide race in 2022.
Last week, Democratic National Committee employee David Strange filed a complaint claiming the Green Party is ineligible to appear on the ballot and asking the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remove her. He argued that the Green Party cannot nominate presidential electors because they must be state officers (such as members of the state legislature, judges, and others).
Attorney Angela O'Brien Sharpe dismissed Strange's complaint on Friday, saying the commissioners named as respondents in the complaint can't decide on a matter brought against them.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020 blocked the Green Party from the presidential ballot after the key swing state's Elections Commission remained divided on whether the candidates had filed proper paperwork.
Wisconsin Greens issue warning to Democratic Party
The new Democratic lawsuit comes just days after Stein won the Green Party nomination for president alongside her recently announced running mate, Prof. Butch Ware. It also follows an unsuccessful effort by the Nevada Democratic Party to bar the Greens from the ballot.
"Like Nevada, which the DemocRATS lost and are now wasting our resources on appeal, this Wisconsin lawsuit is to tie up our time and money Suppressing other voices seems to be the only thing they are about, aside from genocide, not working for affordable housing and healthcare for all, not canceling student and medical debt…," Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, posted on X.
"One way or another, Dems, we *will* spoil your genocide," he added, in reference to media reports brushing aside third-party White House contenders as "spoiler" candidates.
Todd said the Wisconsin Greens are fighting back after the lawsuit by running even more Green candidates for office.
"The Democrats have two choices. One is to pass rank choice voting. The other is to have a Green Party candidate in every purple legislative district in the state along with Greens running for the state constitutional offices," Todd wrote on social media.
"To show we are serious, on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will receive Declarations of Candidacy for Governor and Secretary of State. More filings will follow in the next few days."
Strange has also filed a complaint to keep Independent presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West and his running mate, Prof. Melina Abdullah, off the ballot, alleging that they did not properly file their paperwork. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is due to discuss the case at their next meeting on August 27.
