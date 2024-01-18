Congress votes to avert budget shutdown as snowstorm looms

Washington DC - The Senate voted Thursday to keep federal agencies funded and avoid a costly partial government shutdown , advancing a stop-gap funding measure that is expected to clear the House within hours.

Congress is set to vote Thursday on temporary funding to thwart a partial government shutdown, as forecasts for a blizzard pile pressure on lawmakers already racing against the clock to keep the lights on. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the cash for many departments due to dry up after 11:59 PM Friday in Washington, the Democratic-led upper chamber passed a bill that keeps the lights on until at least March 1.



If passed by the Republican-controlled House quickly, the resolution should get to President Joe Biden's desk before funding expires at the end of Friday.

The deadline for passing the legislation is even tighter in reality, as the House announced it would close Friday in response to a storm expected to pile snow on the already frozen East Coast overnight.

"If both sides continue working in good faith, we can avoid a shutdown without last-minute drama or needless anxiety for so many Americans," Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Under the agreement, agriculture, energy and water, military construction and veterans' programs, transport, and housing would be funded until March 1.

The military, Justice Department, border security, Congress, and many other federal agencies and departments would be able to function until March 8.

That will give lawmakers more time to set the full-year budget in line with spending limits that Democrats and Republicans agreed last year.

Negotiations have been