Zelensky warns Western hesitation on Ukraine aid emboldens Putin

Vilnius, Lithuania - Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for badly needed air-defense systems at the start of a tour of Baltic states Wednesday, warning that Western hesitation on aid for Ukraine was emboldening Russia .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rallied for support from Western backers on Wednesday. © PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine, he said, during an unannounced visit to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Zelensky was on the first stage of a tour of staunch Baltic allies Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia as he seeks to bolster wavering support among other Western backers.

All three nations are former Soviet republics that are now EU and NATO members.

Ukraine was "sorely lacking" modern air defense systems amid renewed aerial attacks from Russia nearly two years after Moscow's invasion, said Zelensky.

Putin "is not going to stop," he said. "He wants to occupy us completely. And sometimes, the insecurity of partners regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine only increases Russia's courage and strength."

"[Putin] won't finish this [war], until we all finish him together," Zelensky said, adding, "Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova may be next."

The Baltic tour marks Zelensky's first official trip abroad this year. Ukraine has come under intense Russian shelling in recent weeks, retaliating with strikes on Russia's border city of Belgorod.

"In recent days, Russia hit Ukraine with a total of 500 devices: we destroyed 70 percent of them," Zelensky said. "Air-defense systems are [the] number one [thing] that we lack."