Rudy Giuliani reveals "dirty trick" he used to suppress Hispanic vote in NYC election

New York, New York - On a recent podcast interview, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani revealed the "dirty trick" he used to suppress the Latino vote and secure victory in his 1993 election .

Republican Rudy Giuliani has admitted to taking steps to suppress the Hispanic vote while running for mayor in 1993. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On a Tuesday episode of his America’s Mayor Live podcast, Giuliani confessed to ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake that he resorted to some pretty shady tactics to influence the result of his 1993 mayoral election.

"I’ll tell you one little dirty trick," Giuliani said, to which Lake replied: "We need dirty tricks!"

"A dirty trick in New York City? I’m so shocked," Bannon quipped.

"No, played by Republicans!" Giuliani says.

"Republicans don’t do dirty tricks," Bannon claimed before Giuliani responded. "How about this one?"

The former personal attorney to Donald Trump then went on to explain how his mayoral campaign's "Voter Integrity Committee" weaponized fear of the US Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) to suppress the Latino vote.

"So they went through East Harlem, which is all Hispanic, and they gave out little cards, and the card said: 'If you come to vote, make sure you have your green card because INS are picking up illegals.' So they spread it all over the Hispanic …" said Giuliani, trailing off.