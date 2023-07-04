Tennessee House rep. Justin Pearson raises record funds after Republican expulsion attempt

Nashville, Tennessee - Justin Pearson, one of the recently reinstated Tennessee House representatives , has raised record funds since Republicans attempted to depose him earlier this year.

Pearson's campaign announced they have raked in approximately $860,000 from around 31,700 donations since his GOP colleagues in the Tennessee House sought to have him removed from his elected position.

The 28-year-old Memphis native, who is the youngest lawmaker ever to serve in the Tennessee House after assuming office in January, was temporarily unseated after Republicans voted to expel him and fellow Democrat, Nashville state Representative Justin Jones, in April.

Pearson and Jones, along with their colleague Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, had led demonstrations against gun violence in the state Capitol following a deadly school shooting in Nashville in late March.

Johnson, who is white, narrowly survived her expulsion vote, sparking accusations of racial discrimination in the process.