Pollution from Canada wildfires similar to breathing secondhand smoke

Newark, New Jersey - The Canadian wildfires this summer exposed people to secondhand smoke at levels not seen since smoking was banned indoors in the state of New Jersey in 2006, according to preliminary findings from Rutgers University researchers.

East Coast cities have continued to experience periodic dips in air quality amid the Canadian wildfires. © DAVID DEE DELGADO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Since the worst of the pollution from June 6 to 8, East Coast cities have continued to experience periodic dips in air quality.

Parts of Philadelphia were under a "code orange" alert at least two days this week, again due to wildfire smoke. (A "code orange" indicates that the air outside may be unhealthy for the elderly, children, and those with preexisting health conditions.)



The researchers in the ongoing study sought to understand the fires' impact on air quality in the Northeast United States and give insight into how this pollution could affect people's health, as such fires become more common with climate change, according to a statement Tuesday.

"The wildfires in Canada gave us a sobering demonstration of the climate change impacts on air quality," Memo Cedeño Laurent, an assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health who is working on the study, said in the statement.

The average levels of pollution measured in New Jersey and New York on the afternoon of June 7 reached nearly ten times the maximum level that federal standards say is safe for people to consume over 24 hours. New York City was the world's most polluted city that day.

Researchers found that this was similar to the level of secondhand smoke in bars before the passing of a 2006 New Jersey law that banned smoking in almost all public spaces.