Abortion bans knocked down in Nebraska and South Carolina

South Carolina/Nebraska - Abortion bans have fallen short of passage in two heavily Republican states, signaling more political turmoil for the GOP as it seeks to enact restrictive policies.

Abortion bans failed in Nebraska and South Carolina this week, as protestors showed their support earlier this month for reproductive rights. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A handful of Republican state senators in both South Carolina and Nebraska defected from their party late Thursday to derail proposed near-total bans on abortion.

In South Carolina, all five of the chamber’s female lawmakers, including three Republicans, united to lead a filibuster against the bill that would have banned abortion from conception.

Republican Senator Sandy Senn criticized Majority Leader Shane Massey for repeatedly "taking us off a cliff on abortion" with the proposed ban that would have been one of the strictest ones in the nation.

"The only thing that we can do when you all, you men in the chamber, metaphorically keep slapping women by raising abortion again and again and again, is for us to slap you back with our words," Senn said.

Halfway across the nation in Nebraska, a single male Republican lawmaker torpedoed a bill to ban virtually all abortions from six weeks after conception.

Senator Merv Riepe, a previous supporter, abstained from the bill after expressing concern that women might not know they were pregnant.

When he received pushback from fellow anti-abortion Republicans, Riepe warned his conservative colleagues to listen to women demanding a more flexible approach.

"We must embrace the future of reproductive rights," Riepe said.