Abortion pill access expanded with new pharmacy rollout

Washington DC - America's two biggest pharmacy chains said Friday they will begin dispensing prescription abortion pills in a limited number of states where it's legal.

The move greatly broadens the availability of the drug mifepristone, even as a legal case over whether it was properly approved two decades ago now rests before the Supreme Court.

Walgreens "expects to begin dispensing within a week" in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, and Illinois, the company said on its website.

"But in the interests of pharmacist and patient safety, we will not disclose the number of sites per state nor identify the pharmacies that are dispensing," it added.

A CVS spokesperson told AFP: "We'll begin filling prescriptions for the medication in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the weeks ahead and will expand to additional states, where allowed by law, on a rolling basis."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized pharmacies to carry mifepristone in January 2023, with Friday's announcements the results of a long certification process.

Mifepristone works to block a pregnancy, while a second drug, misoprostol, provokes bleeding to empty the uterus and was already widely available in pharmacies.

The news was hailed by President Joe Biden, who has made protecting reproductive rights a key part of his re-election campaign against the likely Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Trump tipped the balance of the Supreme Court during his own presidency and paved the way for the reversal of the national right to abortion.