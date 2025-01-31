Pentagon reduces abortion access for troops with big policy change

Washington DC - The Pentagon has quietly scrapped a policy that assisted troops who needed to travel to receive reproductive health care, including abortions , a US defense official said Friday.

President Donald Trump's administration has taken aim at multiple US military policies since taking office this month, seeking to end "transgender ideology" in the armed forces and to reinstate troops dismissed for refusing Covid-19 vaccines.

The end of the reproductive health care policy took effect earlier this week, the defense official said, without providing details on the decision, which has not been publicized by the Pentagon.

The Supreme Court in 2022 struck down the nationwide right to abortion, meaning troops stationed in states that restricted or banned the procedure must take leave and travel to areas where it is legal to obtain one.

The Defense Department responded by permitting service members to take administrative absences to receive "non-covered reproductive healthcare," and establishing travel allowances.

The policy drew fire from Republicans, especially Senator Tommy Tuberville, a former football coach who sought to delay the approval of hundreds of senior military officers' promotions in response.