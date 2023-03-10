Oscars 2023 horoscope: Which nominated role fits your zodiac sign?

The Oscars are all about the stars, as is astrology. Which Oscar nominated character would your zodiac sign be?

The Oscars are all about the stars, as is astrology. But which role from this year's nominated movies fits your zodiac sign the most?

Is your zodiac sign more like Elvis, Lydia Tár, or Waymond? © collage: 123rf/zolgap & TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP& IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Take a look at the list of nominees at the 95th Academy Awards and you'll see plenty of star power. Those battling it out for the best lead and supporting actor honors played tough and authentic characters in their productions. Guessing who will win is fun, but so last year. The real question is which of these characters is most like your zodiac sign!

Are you more like Cate Blanchett's brilliant, but unraveling composer Lydia Tár, or is the supportive husband Waymond from Everything Everywhere All At Once your closer to your personality? Check out your start sign's Oscar horoscope to find out!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman, The Fabelmans

You are passionate about what you love and what you believe. When you fall in love, you don't let go, and can't. As a fire sign, you can have high highs and low lows. Your Aries emotions can steamroll you and cause you to act with hast like Mitzi Fabelman, played by Michelle Williams. But your support is an inspiring force!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Angela Basset as Queen Ramonda, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

You are strong, loyal, and royal. As an earth sign, you can endure the hardest of things, even world-shattering grief. Like Queen Ramonda, played by the stunning Angela Basset, you know how to pick yourself up when you're down. Keep holding your head high, Taurus, your will power will always pay off!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Hong Chau as Liz, The Whale

Though you can be a bit erratic once you decide someone is important to you, you'll be there through thick and thin. You will try to push your friends to do what's good for them, like Liz, friend and nurse to Brendan Fraser's Charlie in The Whale.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ke Huy Quan as Waymond, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Your superpower is that you care. You are emotional and sensitive, and are easily hurt, but you are a ride or die kind of crab. Even if you're done with your relationship, like Waymond from Everything Everywhere All At Once, you want the best for your former heartthrob. You believe in the ones you love, even when they don't believe in themselves.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, Elvis

You've got tremendous talent, and dance moves like the King of Rock 'n' Roll, played so memorably by Austin Butler. But like Elvis, your concern with being remembered can get you into relationship trouble. Don't let your drive for fame cause you to push away the ones you love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Bill Nighy as Rodney Williams, Living

You could very well become a bureaucrat that lets life pass them by while going through the motions – much like Bill Nighy's terminally ill Rodney Williams. Don't wait till you're sick or your life flashes before your eyes. Take time out, enjoy your passions and do the good you know you're capable of. You’ve got a big heart, even if you can’t always articulate your emotions

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Collin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin, The Banshees of Inisherin

Your friends are your world. If one day you woke up and found yourself cut out, you'd lose it, like Pádraic Súilleabháin, played by Colin Farrell. You'd want an explanation and would try to fix it, consequences be damned. Don't let anything ruin your sweet nature. Sometimes you've got to let people go, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Ana de Armas as Marylin Monroe, Blonde

You like mystery and have created a role for yourself, much like Norma Jeane, who became the iconic Marylin Monroe. But don't get lost in your own persona, Scorpio! If you start feeling lost in your work or your own mind, it's time to stop acting and just ask for the love and care you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Andrea Riseborough as Leslie, To Leslie

When luck is on your side, you win big! But as an indulgent fire sign, your pleasures can lead you down the wrong path, like the title character of To Leslie, played by Andrea Riseborough. Addictive substances and activities can spiral out of control. The good news is that all you need to find your way back to yourself is some love and support.



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Paul Mescal as Calum, Aftersun

You want people you care about to have a good time, like the loving but distant father Calum. You know how to paint a smile on your face, Capricorn, but wouldn't you rather share your worries? With the right amount of dedication, you'll find your way out of any hole, but remember that it's OK to admit you need help.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, Tár

You're powerful, intense, and can blow the competition out of the water like Lydia Tár, one of Cat Blanchett's most impressive roles. As an air sign, you're idealistic and tend to play by your own rules. But if you can't find balance, your own overactive intellect can destroy you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, Everything Everywhere All At Once

You're ready to see all possible worlds. The mind-bending idea of a multiverse doesn't really phase you. Some call you a late bloomer, but like Evelyn Quan Wang from Everything Everywhere All At Once, once you find your purpose, you're unstoppable! The best thing about you is the certainty that Michelle Yeoh's character has: when absurdity reigns, the only thing that matters is love.