Arizona students crash Nancy Pelosi's speaking event: "You are complicit in genocide"

Phoenix, Arizona - Student activists disrupted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's speaking event at Arizona State University (ASU) on Monday to demand an end to US support for Israel's brutal war on Gaza .

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi was accused of complicity in genocide in Gaza during a speaking engagement at Arizona State University on April 8, 2024. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Nancy Pelosi, you are complicit in genocide. The blood of over 15,000 Palestinian babies is on your hands," a protester said as he interrupted Pelosi's conversation with CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod.

The event was part of the ASU College of Liberal Arts and Sciences' Democracy at Work series.

"How can you be a Democrat and say you hold Democratic values while over 100,000 innocent Palestinian civilians have been massacred with bombs that you paid for? We will not be shamed into voting for you or Genocide Joe and your massacrous policies," the student continued, referencing Pelosi's and President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection campaigns.

The Biden administration has sent over 100 arms shipments to Israel since the current assault on Gaza began in October. This is on top of the billions of dollars in military aid the US provides Israel each year.

Federal law bars military assistance to overseas forces that violate human rights with impunity. Nevertheless, US weapons transfers have continued despite mounting evidence that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.