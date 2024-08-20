DNC attendees get grim response for raising "Stop Arming Israel" banner during Biden speech

Chicago, Illinois - Pro- Palestine Democratic National Convention attendees got a less than a warm reception when they unfurled a "Stop Arming Israel" banner during President Joe Biden 's speech.

Protesters received aggressive responses from fellow Democratic National Convention attendees after raising a "Stop Arming Israel" banner (top left) during President Joe Biden's speech. © Collage: REUTERS & Screenshot/X/@Lauren_Steiner

A group of DNC members, delegates, and activists raised the banner during Biden's remarks shortly after the president took the stage at Chicago's United Center on Monday night.

The message echoed the calls of thousands of protesters amassed outside the convention, urging the Biden-Harris administration to pursue an arms embargo against Israel. A top Harris aide has said the Democratic nominee, like her current boss, does not support such a step.

Video of the scene shows convention attendees purposefully raising red, white, and blue "We <3 Joe" and "USA" signs in an effort to block the banner.

At one point, a man with a badge sitting behind the protesters stood up to try to rip away their banner.

The footage also appeared to show a man repeatedly hitting a woman in a hijab with his "We <3 Joe" sign, sparking outrage on social media.

Journalist Ryan Grim reported that one DNC delegate followed him through the crowd, repeatedly trying to block his camera with a "USA" sign.

Participants in the Gaza solidarity action were later escorted out of the arena by police as the lights were dimmed in the area.