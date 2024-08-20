Gaza solidarity protesters breach Democratic National Convention fence in Chicago
Chicago, Illinois - Protesters against Israel's war on Gaza briefly breached the outer security fence of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, hours before President Joe Biden was set to pass the torch to new nominee Kamala Harris.
Biden did not directly address the incident in his hour-long speech, but he said, "Those protesters out in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed, on both sides."
A small group of around 100 demonstrators broke off from a larger march involving thousands of people and targeted the metal barriers surrounding the United Center on the first day of the party gathering.
Police in blue helmets with shields and carrying black batons prevented them from getting to the inner cordon. One demonstrator clad in black was carried out by their arms and legs by several officers, an AFP correspondent saw.
Protest groups have called for mass demonstrations throughout the week against the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel's unrelenting attacks on Gaza, which have sparked widespread accusations of genocide and war crimes.
Chicago police said in a statement that protesters "breached a portion of anti-scale fencing along the Democratic National Convention's outer perimeter."
"Law enforcement personnel were immediately on-scene and contained the situation. At no point was the inner perimeter breached, and there was no threat to any protectees," police said.
Biden-Harris administration stirs anger over Israel support
Police later advanced on a park near the convention center to clear it of demonstrators.
Chants of "Free Palestine" and "Let's March" continued as about half a dozen holdout activists, one wearing a pink gas mask, began to leave.
The Biden-Harris administration's continued military support for Israel has proved a key issue for voters ahead of the November 5 election.
The White House policy has threatened to alienate Muslim and Arab-American voters, once a reliable Democratic voting bloc, as well as youth voters, particularly in key battleground states.
Biden, in his speech, claimed his administration will keep working to "bring peace and security to the Middle East."
"We're working around the clock... to prevent a wider war and reunite hostages with their families, and surge humanitarian health and food assistance into Gaza now, to end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people, and finally, finally, finally deliver a ceasefire and end this war."
