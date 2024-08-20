Gaza solidarity protesters breach Democratic National Convention fence in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois - Protesters against Israel's war on Gaza briefly breached the outer security fence of the Democratic National C onvention in Chicago, hours before President Joe Biden was set to pass the torch to new nominee Kamala Harris .

People hold signs and flags in support of Palestinian liberation and a ceasefire in Gaza during a rally on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. © REUTERS

Biden did not directly address the incident in his hour-long speech, but he said, "Those protesters out in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed, on both sides."

A small group of around 100 demonstrators broke off from a larger march involving thousands of people and targeted the metal barriers surrounding the United Center on the first day of the party gathering.



Police in blue helmets with shields and carrying black batons prevented them from getting to the inner cordon. One demonstrator clad in black was carried out by their arms and legs by several officers, an AFP correspondent saw.

Protest groups have called for mass demonstrations throughout the week against the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel's unrelenting attacks on Gaza, which have sparked widespread accusations of genocide and war crimes.

Chicago police said in a statement that protesters "breached a portion of anti-scale fencing along the Democratic National Convention's outer perimeter."

"Law enforcement personnel were immediately on-scene and contained the situation. At no point was the inner perimeter breached, and there was no threat to any protectees," police said.