Intense fighting in south Gaza as Israel vows to shut out vital UN agency

Gaza - Intense fighting raged Saturday in the Gaza city of Khan Younis, sending Palestinians fleeing further south as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on his vow to "eliminate Hamas."

Children stand amid the rubble of a building destroyed by Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 27. © AFP

The unabated Israeli attacks came as Israel targets the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which has been at the heart of humanitarian efforts in the war-battered Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the agency said it had sacked several staff whom Israel accused of involvement in Hamas' October 7 attack, leading some key donor countries to suspend funding.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that Israel wanted to ensure the UN agency, which provides education, health, and other vital services to Palestinians, "will not be part of the day after" the bloodiest-ever assault on Gaza.

Israel's military campaign began soon after Hamas' October 7 attack that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures. Militants also seized about 250 hostages, and Israel says around 132 of them remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.

The Israeli bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza have killed at least 26,257 people, most of them women and children, according to the latest figures. The relentless attacks come after decades of occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people.

Netanyahu, who has faced increasing domestic pressure over his handling of the conflict, said in a televised statement: "If we don't eliminate Hamas terrorists... the next massacre is only a matter of time."

The army says at least 220 soldiers have been killed since Israel began its Gaza ground operations, which are now focused around Khan Younis.