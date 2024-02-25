Israel discusses next steps in truce talks as Gaza desperation deepens

Gaza - Israel's war cabinet has discussed next steps for negotiations towards a hostage deal and ceasefire in its assault on Gaza , as concern deepens over the increasingly desperate situation faced by civilians in the devastated Palestinian territory.

Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7 gather during a protest in Tel Aviv calling for their return on February 24, 2024. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

An Israeli delegation that had traveled to Paris for fresh talks on a hostage deal returned to brief the country's war cabinet on Saturday night, according to an official and local media reports.



National security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a televised interview shortly before the meeting that the "delegation has returned from Paris – there is probably room to move towards an agreement."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the meeting would discuss the "next steps in the negotiations."

Local media later reported that the meeting had concluded with the cabinet agreeing to send a delegation to Qatar in the coming days to continue the talks.

As with a previous week-long truce in November that saw more than 100 hostages and _ Palestinian political prisoners freed, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have been spearheading efforts to secure a deal.

Domestic pressure on the government to bring the captives home has also steadily mounted, with thousands gathering in Tel Aviv Saturday night at what has come to be known as "Hostages Square" to demand swifter action.

"We keep telling you: bring them back to us! And no matter how," said Avivit Yablonka (45), whose sister Hanan was kidnapped on October 7.

Anti-government protesters were also out in Tel Aviv, blocking streets and calling for Netanyahu's government to step down as authorities deployed water cannon and mounted officers in a bid to disperse them.

"They are not choosing the right path for us. Whether it's (the) economy, whether it's peace with our neighbors," 54-year-old software company CEO Moti Kushner said of the government, adding "it looks like they never want to end the war."