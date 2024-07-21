Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress amid calls for war crimes investigation

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to deliver a speech to the US Congress this week amid accusations of genocide and war crimes in Gaza .

Calls are growing for an investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged war crimes in Gaza ahead of his planned speech before Congress in Washington. © ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFP

The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) is calling on the Department of Justice to open an investigation into Netanyahu has he prepares to touch down in Washington at the invitation of congressional leaders.

Israel's longest-serving premier will on Wednesday become the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of the two chambers four times – pulling ahead of Britain's Winston Churchill. Netanyahu's office announced that he will meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The visit has sparked fierce backlash amid Israel's brutal assault on the people of Gaza, which has killed at least 38,919 Palestinians in the last nine months, according to data from the occupied territory's health ministry.

Netanyahu and the Israeli government are facing growing accusations of genocide, war crimes, and torture amid the unrelenting siege. The Biden administration has continued to back the aggressors with billions of dollars' worth of deadly weapons.

"We believe ample credible evidence exists to sufficiently establish that serious crimes falling within U.S. criminal jurisdiction are systematically being perpetrated in Gaza," the CCR wrote in its 23-page letter to Hope Olds, who leads the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions (HRSP) Section of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.

"In light of Netanyahu's imminent visit, HRSP should prioritize investigating him."