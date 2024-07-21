Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress amid calls for war crimes investigation
Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to deliver a speech to the US Congress this week amid accusations of genocide and war crimes in Gaza.
The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) is calling on the Department of Justice to open an investigation into Netanyahu has he prepares to touch down in Washington at the invitation of congressional leaders.
Israel's longest-serving premier will on Wednesday become the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of the two chambers four times – pulling ahead of Britain's Winston Churchill. Netanyahu's office announced that he will meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
The visit has sparked fierce backlash amid Israel's brutal assault on the people of Gaza, which has killed at least 38,919 Palestinians in the last nine months, according to data from the occupied territory's health ministry.
Netanyahu and the Israeli government are facing growing accusations of genocide, war crimes, and torture amid the unrelenting siege. The Biden administration has continued to back the aggressors with billions of dollars' worth of deadly weapons.
"We believe ample credible evidence exists to sufficiently establish that serious crimes falling within U.S. criminal jurisdiction are systematically being perpetrated in Gaza," the CCR wrote in its 23-page letter to Hope Olds, who leads the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions (HRSP) Section of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.
"In light of Netanyahu's imminent visit, HRSP should prioritize investigating him."
Netanyahu speech to be met with mass demonstrations and boycotts
Massive protests against Netanyahu are expected as he makes his way to Washington, with some politicians also vowing to skip out on the Israeli leader's speech.
One Jewish senator, Democrat Brian Schatz of Hawaii, announced he would boycott Wednesday's remarks, saying he would not listen to "political rhetoric that will do nothing to bring peace in the region."
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is Jewish, has also said he will not attend the address.
Netanyahu claimed after being invited to Congress again that he would "present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us."
Much attention will be focused next week on whether Netanyahu meets with Donald Trump or a figure close to the Republican presidential candidate.
The International Criminal Court's prosecutor in May asked judges to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
In response, the Republican majority in the House of Representatives has called for sanctions against the ICC.
The International Court of Justice found Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories illegal on Friday, and earlier this year called for the government and its military to prevent any acts of genocide in their Gaza attacks.
