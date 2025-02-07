Israel's Yoav Gallant arrives in Chicago amid protests and demands for arrest

Hundreds of demonstrators wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags gather in Chicago, Illinois, to protest a visit by former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. © Collage: Screenshots/X/ANSWER Coalition

Hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday evening outside Chicago's Anshe Emet Synagogue in opposition to an appearance by Gallant.

"Palestinians and our anti-war and Jewish allies will be protesting and disrupting and demanding the arrest of Gallant and any other genocider or their sympathizers all throughout the US, the same way we've been targeting our elected officials who have financed the genocide against Palestinians," an organizer from the Chicago chapter of the US Palestinian Community Network told the crowd.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in November issued arrest warrants for Gallant and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Since that time, both men have made trips to the US with impunity, with Netanyahu this week becoming the first foreign leader to visit Donald Trump since the latter's return to the White House.

"That means that our work isn't done. That means that we have a duty to fight for Palestinian dignity, justice, and liberation," an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement said during Thursday's protest.

"Gallant being able to prance around our city is a symbol that our work isn't done. We must keep being out in the streets and doing everything we can until Palestine is free, from the river to the sea."