Mahmoud Khalil notches major victory in fight for release from ICE detention

Newark, New Jersey - A federal judge in New Jersey has granted Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil's request for a preliminary injunction, paving the way for his release from ICE detention.

Dr. Noor Abdalla is pictured holding a sign reading "Release Mahmoud Khalil Now." © REUTERS

"The Respondents have not contested the evidence put forward by the Petitioner, and in light of that the Court finds as a matter of fact that the Petitioner’s career and reputation are being damaged and his speech is being chilled – and this adds up to irreparable harm," US District Judge Michael Farbiarz wrote in his Wednesday ruling.

The US government has until 9:30 AM on Friday to appeal the decision, or Khalil will be released.

"This is the news we've been waiting over three months for. Mahmoud must be released immediately and safely returned home to New York to be with me and our newborn baby, Deen," Khalil’s wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, said in a statement.

In a court filing last week, Khalil laid out the irreparable harm he has faced and would continue to face if he remained locked up at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center, where he has been in custody since his March 8 warrantless arrest in New York City.

Abdalla was eight months pregnant at the time of her husband's abduction. Missing Deen's birth and his first weeks of life were one of the most immediate harms Khalil has experienced amid his ongoing detention, he told the court.

"True justice would mean Mahmoud was never taken away from us in the first place, that no Palestinian father, from New York to Gaza, would have to endure the painful separation of prison walls like Mahmoud has," Abdalla said.

"I will not rest until Mahmoud is free, and hope that he can be with us to experience his first Father’s Day at home in New York with Deen in his arms."