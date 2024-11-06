Netanyahu fires defense minister in move that sparks massive protests in Israel

Protests broke out in Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the firing his defense minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday. © REUTERS

Thousands of Israelis flooded the streets, demanding the government do everything in its power to bring home the remaining hostages taken during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

The removal of Gallant, who pushed for Israel's war on Lebanon while also being more supportive of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, coincided with the presidential election in the US, Israel's top military backer.

Netanyahu and Gallant have frequently clashed over Israel's overall strategy, though not on matters of Israel's brutality. The former major general infamously called Palestinians in Gaza "human animals" as he announced the withholding of food, water, and electricity to the entire territory last year.

"Over the past few months... trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defense minister," Netanyahu's office said, adding that foreign minister Israel Katz would take his place.

Shortly afterward, thousands of people took to the streets of commercial hub Tel Aviv, chanting slogans against Netanyahu and demanding the return of 97 hostages held in Gaza – 63 of whom are believed to still be alive.

Protesters blocked traffic and lit fires, with some wearing "Bring them home now!" T-shirts.

They held up signs with slogans such as "We deserve better leaders" and "Leaving no one behind!", and one protester wore handcuffs and a face mask with Netanyahu's likeness.