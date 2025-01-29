New Yorkers to honor Hind Rajab in vigil one year after Israel's horrific murder

New York, New York - New Yorkers are gathering in Zuccotti Park on Wednesday one year after Israel's killing of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl from Gaza .

Artist Emmalene Blake completes a mural of Hind Rajab, the 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza, in Dublin, Ireland. © Screenshot/X/The Hind Rajab Foundation

"Join us to honor Hind Rajab, martyred January 29, 2024. One year later Hind's name has become emblematic of demands for accountability and justice for all Palestinians," Within Our Lifetime posted on social media.

Israeli forces killed Rajab while she and her family were attempting to escape the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

As they were trying to flee, Israeli soldiers began shooting at the family's car. Hind’s cousin, 15-year-old Layan Hamada, called the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to report that Israeli forces were targeting their vehicle and that she and Rajab were the only ones still alive.

Layan's voice was cut off as gunfire was heard. An investigation found that 64 shots had been fired at Rajab's cousin in just six seconds.

"I am so scared," Rajab, now alone, said on the call published in February 2024. "Call someone to come get me, please."

Two PRCS paramedics, Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, set out in an ambulance to rescue Rajab but were never heard from again.

Rajab's body was found in the car alongside those of her family members on February 10, 2024. Al-Zeino and al-Madhoun's bodies were found close by in the ambulance, which had been targeted by Israeli fire.