New Yorkers to honor Hind Rajab in vigil one year after Israel's horrific murder
New York, New York - New Yorkers are gathering in Zuccotti Park on Wednesday one year after Israel's killing of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl from Gaza.
"Join us to honor Hind Rajab, martyred January 29, 2024. One year later Hind's name has become emblematic of demands for accountability and justice for all Palestinians," Within Our Lifetime posted on social media.
Israeli forces killed Rajab while she and her family were attempting to escape the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.
As they were trying to flee, Israeli soldiers began shooting at the family's car. Hind’s cousin, 15-year-old Layan Hamada, called the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to report that Israeli forces were targeting their vehicle and that she and Rajab were the only ones still alive.
Layan's voice was cut off as gunfire was heard. An investigation found that 64 shots had been fired at Rajab's cousin in just six seconds.
"I am so scared," Rajab, now alone, said on the call published in February 2024. "Call someone to come get me, please."
Two PRCS paramedics, Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, set out in an ambulance to rescue Rajab but were never heard from again.
Rajab's body was found in the car alongside those of her family members on February 10, 2024. Al-Zeino and al-Madhoun's bodies were found close by in the ambulance, which had been targeted by Israeli fire.
Hind Rajab's story inspires global solidarity
Rajab's story ignited global outrage as her memory inspired people around the world to stand up against Israeli violence and oppression of the Palestinian people.
Notably, students at Columbia University in New York occupied the campus' Hamilton Hall and renamed it Hind's Hall in honor of Rajab.
Rapper Macklemore also released two pro-Palestine protest tracks entitled Hind's Hall and Hind's Hall 2.
On the one-year anniversary of her murder, Rajab is not forgotten, as New Yorkers gather in Zuccotti Park to recommit themselves to the fight for a free Palestine.
The Hind Rajab vigil begins at 6:30 PM. Participants are encouraged to bring candles, flowers, and art in support of Palestinian liberation.
