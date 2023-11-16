Hundreds of Bernie Sanders DNC delegates urge him to support ceasefire in Gaza

Washington DC - Hundreds of former DNC delegates representing Bernie Sanders' 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) are urging the senator to support a ceasefire in the Israeli siege on Gaza .

Senator Bernie Sanders has so far failed to back a ceasefire in Gaza, despite direct pleas from his former staffers, organizers, and DNC delegates. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The delegates called on Sanders to introduce a Senate companion bill to the Ceasefire Now resolution in the US House, introduced by Missouri Representative Cori Bush. The measure currently has 18 co-sponsors, while at least 31 members of Congress have spoken out in favor of a ceasefire.

The Sanders supporters also urged the senator to back an end to US military funding for Israel's occupation and war crimes.

Their demands come as all eyes are on Gaza and Israel's brutal assault upon the Palestinian people. The Gazan health ministry has been unable to update its death count since last Friday, when it reported 11,078 people killed since October 7.

"The Biden administration’s response has been to unconditionally support Israel, question the death toll, and liken peace protesters of all ethnicities and religious backgrounds to neo-Nazis, all while brushing off civilian casualties as a consequence of war," the 330 Sanders delegates lamented in their letter sent Wednesday.

With thousands more lives on the line, the former DNC delegates made clear the need for urgent action to put a stop to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



"We've progressed beyond the stage of seeking mere condemnations or symbolic gestures," they said.