Bernie Sanders leads condemnations of "war criminal" Netanyahu as Capitol cops arrest hundreds
Washington DC - As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to address a joint session of Congress, condemnations are piling up for the architect of Israel's brutal war on the people of Gaza.
Cops arrested hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters – many of the Jews – inside a Capitol office building on Tuesday.
Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, demonstrators legally entered the Cannon House Office Building and staged a sit-in in the rotunda. Capitol police said no protests were permitted on the premises and began arresting people when they would not disperse.
They were not the only voices rising up against Congress rolling out the red carpet for a far-right politician who is the subject of an arrest warrant application made by the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor.
At least 21 Democratic lawmakers are boycotting the event, with Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading the charge.
"Tomorrow will be unique in bringing Prime Minister Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress," he said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "It will be the first time in American history that a war criminal has been given that honor."
New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez echoed his language, calling Wednesday's planned speech "a dark day in US history."
"Netanyahu is a war criminal. I will be boycotting his address," she wrote on X.
Army major who quit in protests joins boycott
Among those dissenting is also Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez. She will be joined by Army Major Harrison Mann, a Jewish employee of the Defense Intelligence Agency who quit in protest over US complicity in Israel's mass killing and starvation of Palestinians.
"I hope my presence tomorrow reminds lawmakers that they will not regret taking a stand for what's right," Mann said in a press release.
"I commend the members who have refused to grant an audience to the man orchestrating an ongoing campaign of mass murder, starvation, and ethnic cleansing, and who has never missed an opportunity to defy and undermine their own president."
Both President Joe Biden, who ended his re-election campaign last week, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are set to hold talks with Netanyahu.
He will also reportedly meet Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden's likely successor in the race.
Israel has killed at least 39,000 Palestinians – but likely many more – in its months-long destruction of Gaza, launched after Hamas-led attacks on October 7 led to the death of over 1,100 people and the taking of hostages.
