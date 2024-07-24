Bernie Sanders leads condemnations of "war criminal" Netanyahu as Capitol cops arrest hundreds

Washington DC - As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to address a joint session of Congress, condemnations are piling up for the architect of Israel 's brutal war on the people of Gaza.

Cops arrested hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters – many of the Jews – inside a Capitol office building on Tuesday.

Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, demonstrators legally entered the Cannon House Office Building and staged a sit-in in the rotunda. Capitol police said no protests were permitted on the premises and began arresting people when they would not disperse.

They were not the only voices rising up against Congress rolling out the red carpet for a far-right politician who is the subject of an arrest warrant application made by the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor.

At least 21 Democratic lawmakers are boycotting the event, with Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading the charge.

"Tomorrow will be unique in bringing Prime Minister Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress," he said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "It will be the first time in American history that a war criminal has been given that honor."

New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez echoed his language, calling Wednesday's planned speech "a dark day in US history."

"Netanyahu is a war criminal. I will be boycotting his address," she wrote on X.