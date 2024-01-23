Condé Nast staff stage walkout in protest of company layoffs

New York, New York - Hundreds of unionized staffers at Condé Nast, the parent company behind legacy publications including Vogue and Vanity Fair, walked out Tuesday in protest of looming layoffs.

Hundreds of unionized employees of Condé Nast walked out on Tuesday in protest of looming layoffs. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

As part of the NewsGuild action, 400 employees walked off the job on the news-heavy day, which saw the announcement of Academy Award nominations and voting in a presidential primary.



The union urged people not to cross the digital picket line by refraining from visiting Condé Nast sites, which also include GQ, Bon Appetit, Glamour, Architectural Digest, and Teen Vogue.

Some 100 workers were manning the picket line under cold, rainy skies outside Condé Nast headquarters at One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.

"Bosses wear Prada, workers get nada!" they chanted, according to one video of the protest.

The union action comes after the company's CEO Roger Lynch said last fall it would lay off 5% of the total staff – about 300 employees. Facing protest by the union, Condé Nast later said it would instead lay off 94 members of the guild, about 20% of total unionized staff. Negotiations are ongoing.

The NewsGuild's New York chapter has filed a complaint with the federal labor board against Condé Nast.

"The last nearly three months of fighting for our co-workers on the company's layoff list has led us to today," said Ben Dewey, an employee and representative of the Condé Nast Union.