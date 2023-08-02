Hollywood writers to resume talks with studios over strike

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood studios will meet with writers this week to discuss reopening talks for the first time since a strike began nearly 100 days ago.

Hollywood studios are set to reopen talks with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Friday. © AMANDA EDWARDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) walkout, which kicked off May 2 over pay and the threat of artificial intelligence, has brought film and television production to a halt.

Writers have been joined on the picket lines since last month by the much larger Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), ramping up pressure on the likes of Disney and Netflix to return to negotiations.

Studios "reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations," the union said in an email to members on Tuesday.

"We'll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information."

The first Hollywood "double strike" by writers and actors in six decades has meant movie productions are shut down, glitzy premieres are scrapped, and events such as the Emmys are delayed as stars are banned from promoting TV shows.

The strikes are costing the entertainment industry and the California economy several million dollars per day.