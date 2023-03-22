Starbucks workers launch nationwide strike as shareholders prepare to vote on workers' rights

Seattle, Washington - Starbucks workers at more than 100 stores across the country are on strike this Wednesday, one day before the company holds its annual shareholder meeting.

Starbucks workers at the Astoria Blvd. location in Queens, New York, strike for better wages and working conditions. © Screenshot/Twitter/astoriablvdSBWU

Starbucks workers across the nation are rallying together to demand better wages, benefits, and working conditions, including the right to form a union free from retaliation.

In addition to protests at more than 100 stores, Starbucks Workers United members and supporters will gather outside the company's Seattle headquarters, where they are hoping to send a message to incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan that union busting is not the way to go.

The day of action comes just 24 hours before Starbucks shareholders are set to hold their annual meeting. Employees have asked them to vote in favor of a resolution calling for a third-party assessment of the company’s commitment to workers' rights.

"Starbucks baristas like me are the ones who keep our stores running," Sarah Pappin, a barista in Seattle, said in a Starbucks Workers United press release.

"We remember our customers’ regular orders, make the lattes, clean up spills, and are often the bright spot of our customers’ days. We are the heart and soul of Starbucks," she added.