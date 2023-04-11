Stick It to Starbucks: How baristas are asking for solidarity on day of action

This Tuesday, Starbucks Workers United is using the power of stickers to speak out about the coffee company's ongoing union -busting efforts.

Starbucks workers don pro-union stickers to protest the company's anti-labor efforts. © Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/UnionCasey

Starbucks workers are wearing pro-union stickers and aiming to send at least one million messages to the company in a special day of action.

The campaign comes as Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan enters his fourth week on the job after his predecessor, billionaire Howard Schultz, stepped down early in March.

Since the union campaign began, Starbucks has racked up over 80 official complaints from the National Labor Relations Board, encompassing more than 1,300 violations of federal labor law.

The company has been accused of illegally firing pro-union workers, cutting baristas' hours, threatening to deny benefits to unionized stores, refusing to bargain over Zoom, and more unlawful activities.