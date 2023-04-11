Stick It to Starbucks: How baristas are asking for solidarity on day of action
This Tuesday, Starbucks Workers United is using the power of stickers to speak out about the coffee company's ongoing union-busting efforts.
Starbucks workers are wearing pro-union stickers and aiming to send at least one million messages to the company in a special day of action.
The campaign comes as Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan enters his fourth week on the job after his predecessor, billionaire Howard Schultz, stepped down early in March.
Since the union campaign began, Starbucks has racked up over 80 official complaints from the National Labor Relations Board, encompassing more than 1,300 violations of federal labor law.
The company has been accused of illegally firing pro-union workers, cutting baristas' hours, threatening to deny benefits to unionized stores, refusing to bargain over Zoom, and more unlawful activities.
Workers launch #StickItToStarbucks campaign
Now, Starbucks workers are calling on Narasimhan to turn over a new leaf by respecting workers' right to organize and beginning to bargain in good faith.
To help achieve their goal, Starbucks Workers United is asking supporters around the globe to take part by flooding social media with posts in support of the union.
They have a graphic available for print or download, which supporters can use to take a selfie and share on social media along with a message of support and the hashtag #StickItToStarbucks.
Despite the intense pushback they have faced, Starbucks workers have succeeded in winning nearly 300 union elections around the country, and they don't seem ready to stop anytime soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/UnionCasey