Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2025: Mini Wicked fan treats TikTok to adorable karaoke fun!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little girl heard her favorite song play, instantly sparking pure joy as her eyes lit up and she burst into song and dance!

In the clip, Madison Stevenson captures the moment her daughter heard the song Defying Gravity from the Wicked movie start to play.

As soon as the song begins, the little girl sings along and hilariously sways her arms to the music, all while her brother cheers her on from the sidelines.

One viewer commented, "Holding space for this energy rn," referencing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's viral interview.

"this would’ve been on ellen," another viewer joked.

Check it out: