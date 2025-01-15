Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2025: Mini Wicked fan treats TikTok to adorable karaoke fun!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl heard her favorite song play, instantly sparking pure joy as her eyes lit up and she burst into song and dance!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Madison Stevenson captures the moment her daughter heard the song Defying Gravity from the Wicked movie start to play.

As soon as the song begins, the little girl sings along and hilariously sways her arms to the music, all while her brother cheers her on from the sidelines.

One viewer commented, "Holding space for this energy rn," referencing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's viral interview.

"this would’ve been on ellen," another viewer joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who instantly lit up as soon as she heard her favorite song come on!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who instantly lit up as soon as she heard her favorite song come on!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@madisonstevenson2
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@madisonstevenson2

