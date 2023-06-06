Elon Musk reveals China's big plans for artificial intelligence

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk said top Beijing officials told him during his recent trip to China that they have plans to launch new regulations on artificial intelligence.

The Twitter owner and Tesla CEO held meetings with senior officials in Beijing and Tesla employees in Shanghai last week.



"Something that is worth noting is that on my recent trip to China, with the senior leadership there, we had, I think, some very productive discussions on artificial intelligence risks, and the need for some oversight or regulation," Musk said.

"And my understanding from those conversations is that China will be initiating AI regulation in China."

Musk spoke about the exchange in a Twitter Spaces discussion with Democratic presidential hopeful and vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr.

Musk did not tweet while in China and Tesla has not released readouts of his meeting with officials.

But official Chinese channels said he lavished praise on the country, including for its "vitality and promise," and expressed "full confidence in the China market."