China calls for "negotiations" to end Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine conflicts

Beijing, China - Beijing has called for an end to both the Israel-Gaza war and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to China's defense minister, the only solution to both conflicts is "negotiation."

Weighing in on both Russia's war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Chinese defense minister Dong Jun on Friday called for negotiations at a global gathering of security and military leaders in Beijing.

The Xiangshan Forum hosted representatives from a range of nations including Russia, Germany, Iran, and Pakistan this week and is used by Beijing as a way to cast itself as a mediator of international conflict.

On the issues of Ukraine and Gaza, Beijing asserted that the only solution to both conflicts is through more thorough "negotiation," and positioned China as a neutral player.

"To resolve hotspot issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, promoting peace and negotiation is the only way out," Defense Minister Dong Sun said in remarks made during the opening ceremony.

"There is no winner in war and conflict, and confrontation leads nowhere," Dong said. "The more acute the conflict, the more we cannot give up dialogue and consultation. The end of any conflict is reconciliation."

To achieve peace, Dong asked for global leaders to promote, "Peaceful development and inclusive governance."

China has repeatedly come under fire from the US and its allies for supplying Russia with what are known as "dual-use goods," or nonlethal computer systems and chips utilized by Russia in technology deployed in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April called on China to step in on Iran and Israel, urging Beijing to put pressure on Iran to avoid escalation.

"Escalation is not in anyone's interest," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at the time when referencing Blinken's request. "Countries should urge Iran not to escalate."