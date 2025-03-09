China-US trade war heats up with Beijing's retaliatory tariffs to take effect

Beijing, China - Trade tensions between the world's two leading economies are set to escalate on Monday, as Beijing begins levying tariffs on certain US agricultural goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump 's latest hike on Chinese imports.

An aerial view shows farmers harvesting corn in a field on October 31, 2023 near Osage, Iowa.

Since retaking office in January, Trump has unleashed a barrage of tariffs on major US trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, citing their failure to stop illegal immigration and flows of deadly fentanyl.

After imposing a blanket 10% tariff on all Chinese goods in early February, Trump hiked the rate to 20% last week.

Beijing reacted quickly, its finance ministry accusing Washington of "undermining" the multilateral trading system and announcing fresh measures of its own.

The moves will see fresh tariffs of 10 and 15% imposed on several US farm products, starting on Monday.

Chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton from the US will now be subject to the higher charge while soybeans, sorghum, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruit, vegetables, and dairy will face the slightly lower rate.

Analysts say Beijing's retaliatory tariffs are designed to hurt Trump's voter base while remaining restrained enough to allow room to hash out a trade deal.

The increasing trade headwinds add to difficulties faced by Chinese leaders currently seeking to stabilize the country's wavering economy.