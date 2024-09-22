Exclusive: Author Marissa Stapley dishes on rock n' roll love story The Lightning Bottles

New York, New York - In her new novel The Lightning Bottles, author Marissa Stapley dives into the world of '90s grunge through the eyes of an epic rock n' roll duo, and she sat down with TAG24 to spill her inspirations for the tale.

Marissa Stapley's The Lightning Bottles hits bookstores on September 23. © Courtesy of Hannah Bishop

Perfect for fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid's Daisy Jones & The Six, The Lightning Bottles follows Jane Pyre, who was one half of the titular rock duo before her partner Elijah Hart disappeared.

As Jane looks to put her past behind her, a fan of the band comes calling – and the teen girl has found clues that Elijah may still be alive after all, turning Jane's world upside down.

From there, the novel alternates between the year 1999 – where Jane searches for Elijah – and a recounting of the Lightning Bottles' rapid rise and fall throughout the prior decade.

"I was a 90s kid, and I was really, really into the grunge alternative scene," Stapley told TAG24 of the novel's influences. "So obviously, Kurt Cobain and his death influenced this. I was 14."

Cobain, along with Jeff Buckley, significantly inspired the creation of Elijah, but it's Jane who takes center stage as the book puts a spotlight on the double standards women in the industry faced.

"Looking back on that era, I see that the female stars were really marginalized, and there wasn't always room for as many female stars as male stars, and when there was, they were held to a different standard," the author said.

As for the women who inspired Jane's journey, Stapley was drawn to figures like Courtney Love and Sinead O'Connor, who were heavily scrutinized – and often villanized – throughout their careers.

"Sinead O'Connor was a huge part of creating Jane," Stapley said. "I was heartbroken that she passed away while I was writing because I had it in my head that she would maybe read the book."

While there are plenty of elements that may read as dated to today's bookworms (remember AOL chat rooms?), the sad truth is that the way female stars are treated by the media and the general public remains largely unchanged.