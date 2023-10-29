Aaron Carter's toddler son files lawsuit after the star's death

Lancaster, California - Nearly a year after the tragic death of singer Aaron Carter, the case is now being reopened - by a lawsuit from an unexpected side.

Aaron Carter's (r.) fiancée Melanie Martin has filed a lawsuit on behalf of their son Princeton Carter, which blames doctors and pharmacists for his dad's death. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/missmelaniemartin & PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Are Aaron Carter's doctors and pharmacists complicit in the pop star's death?

As reported by TMZ, the on-and-off again ex-fiancée of the late singer, Melanie Martin, has now filed a lawsuit for "wrongful death."

Yet curiously, the suit was filed not from the 31-year-old herself, but from her and Aaron's almost two-year-old son Princeton.

The suit lodges heavy accusations against his dad's doctors and pharmacies, also naming Walgreens in the complaint.

The medical professionals who treated the 34-year-old before his death allegedly prescribed him Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Alprazolam (Xanax) "with no medical justification," despite knowing of Aaron's "mental health and psychiatric condition," it claimed.



In addition, it said "the drugs and quantities, along with Aaron's psychiatric issues, should have sounded alarm bells for the pharmacy."