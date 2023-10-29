Aaron Carter's toddler son files lawsuit after the star's death
Lancaster, California - Nearly a year after the tragic death of singer Aaron Carter, the case is now being reopened - by a lawsuit from an unexpected side.
Are Aaron Carter's doctors and pharmacists complicit in the pop star's death?
As reported by TMZ, the on-and-off again ex-fiancée of the late singer, Melanie Martin, has now filed a lawsuit for "wrongful death."
Yet curiously, the suit was filed not from the 31-year-old herself, but from her and Aaron's almost two-year-old son Princeton.
The suit lodges heavy accusations against his dad's doctors and pharmacies, also naming Walgreens in the complaint.
The medical professionals who treated the 34-year-old before his death allegedly prescribed him Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Alprazolam (Xanax) "with no medical justification," despite knowing of Aaron's "mental health and psychiatric condition," it claimed.
In addition, it said "the drugs and quantities, along with Aaron's psychiatric issues, should have sounded alarm bells for the pharmacy."
Aaron Carter's son is suing his dad's doctors
On November 5, 2022, Aaron Carter's housekeeper found the little brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter dead in his bathtub in Lancaster, California.
After a police investigation, his death was classified as an accident, saying Carter had drowned after taking Xanax, medication to help against panic attacks and anxiety, as well as huffing gas from spray cans, according to the autopsy report.
Yet the musician's family continues to doubt the findings, nearly a year after his death. His mother Jane spoke of his death as a "possible crime," and Aaron's ex-partner Melanie has also continued to search for culprits.
Melanie's lawsuit on behalf of her son, who celebrates his second birthday at the end of November, demands damages in an unspecified amount.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/missmelaniemartin & PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP