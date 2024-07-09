Alec Baldwin shuns reporters as Rust manslaughter trial commences

Santa Fe, New Mexico - "Mr. Baldwin, are you worried this will end in jail time?" asked an Australian reporter as the Hollywood star arrived at a New Mexico courthouse Tuesday with his wife and young child.

Alec Baldwin and his family kept quiet as reporters hounded them outside of the Santa Fe courthouse where the star's manslaughter trial began on Tuesday. © Collage: REUTERS & Ross D. Franklin / POOL / AFP

Alec Baldwin shot a glare back at his interrogator before marching wordlessly on.

Baldwin, who is on trial for involuntary manslaughter, does not appear to be relishing the global media attention descending on his case.

In 2021, the actor was holding the gun that fatally fired a live round at a Rust crew member.

Baldwin says he did not know the gun was loaded and did not pull the trigger.

If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in prison.

The path to the trial has been long and complex. Charges against Baldwin were filed, dropped, and then re-filed by prosecutors.

Several attempts by Baldwin's lawyers to have the case dismissed were thrown out by a no-nonsense judge.

But with the trial finally arriving, Baldwin unexpectedly attended a pre-trial session at the Santa Fe courthouse in person on Monday, where he cut a relaxed figure.